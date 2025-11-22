NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,736,786.25 in Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 295,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,736,786.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,130,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,163,528.51. The trade was a 1.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NextDecade stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. NextDecade Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NextDecade by 22,782.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEXT. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

