Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,260 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 279,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 207.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 123,240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of OMFL opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

