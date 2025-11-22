Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 3,295 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $70,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 41.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $24,001,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,956. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.50.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.21 and a 200 day moving average of $355.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

