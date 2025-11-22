Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,234 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. This trade represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

