iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 297,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $93.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

