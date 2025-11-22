Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

MGC opened at $242.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.98. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $254.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

