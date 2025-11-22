Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Gen Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Stock Up 1.8%

GEN opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Gen Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.