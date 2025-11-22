Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $491.41 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $493.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.78. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

