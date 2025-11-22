Del Sette Capital Management LLC Invests $810,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 268,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $134.95.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3774 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

