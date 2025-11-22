Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after buying an additional 3,522,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after purchasing an additional 723,459 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

