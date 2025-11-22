Del Sette Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Del Sette Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

