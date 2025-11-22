Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,599 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $183.29 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.25. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

