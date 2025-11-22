DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,841,000 after purchasing an additional 384,971 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.44 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $186.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

View Our Latest Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.