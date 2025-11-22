Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 19,730 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,064,000 after purchasing an additional 240,534 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,988,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,466,000 after buying an additional 185,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,857,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,760,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,206.60. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $1,364,372.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,377.08. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $436.38 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

