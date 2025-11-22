Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Sold by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $1,948,878.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,621.90. The trade was a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $271.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $287.89. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

