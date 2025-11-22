Dundas Partners LLP Sells 5,366 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Dundas Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 9.1% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after buying an additional 326,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Graco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Graco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,291,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,851,000 after purchasing an additional 144,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $82.38 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

