Dundas Partners LLP Has $61.88 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 12,956.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,173 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for about 4.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $61,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 100.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.27 and its 200 day moving average is $250.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Mizuho set a $305.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

