CenterBook Partners LP Raises Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 163.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,716,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,722 shares during the period. Integral Ad Science makes up 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $154.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,527 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $35,904.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 139,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,341.78. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $124,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 417,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,678.08. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,131 shares of company stock valued at $714,930. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

