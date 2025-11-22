Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,986 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $30,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fortive by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $1,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 49.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,530,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,189,000 after purchasing an additional 835,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 211,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

