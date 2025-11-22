Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 870,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $35,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NiSource by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 157.4% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

