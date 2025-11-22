CenterBook Partners LP Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,443,758,000 after buying an additional 222,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 298,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,328.22. This trade represents a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $754.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $802.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

