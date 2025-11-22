DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3492616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 7.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.