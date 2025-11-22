AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 321.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,029 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 129.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:AMN opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

