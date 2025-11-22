Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 128.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,686,133,000 after buying an additional 408,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,053,000 after purchasing an additional 274,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

