Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 3497115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital raised Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Savara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Savara alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Savara

Savara Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Savara by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.