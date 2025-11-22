Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,335 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $5,642,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 112.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 22.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDW shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

