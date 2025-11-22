AT&T Inc. $T Stake Lifted by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

