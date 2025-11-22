CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in MeridianLink, Inc. $MLNK

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,436 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 77,873 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,599,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,161,000 after buying an additional 227,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 134,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 307,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 259,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.92. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded MeridianLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

MeridianLink Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

