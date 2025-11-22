N-able, Inc. $NABL Stock Holdings Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in N-able were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 1,030.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in N-able by 1,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in N-able by 20.8% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.75 target price (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

N-able Stock Performance

NABL stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.