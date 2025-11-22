Del Sette Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 2.4% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,728,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE WMB opened at $59.64 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

