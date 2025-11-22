CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

