CenterBook Partners LP Invests $4.49 Million in McKesson Corporation $MCK

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCKFree Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 29.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $866.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $788.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.59. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $869.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

