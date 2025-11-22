CenterBook Partners LP Invests $4.49 Million in McKesson Corporation $MCK

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 29.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $866.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $788.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.59. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $869.74.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

