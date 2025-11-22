Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 10,553 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG opened at $117.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

