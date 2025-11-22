CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 56,971 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,971 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 3,957.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CG Oncology by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 131.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 1,515,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999,983. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,903,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,729,281.80. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,214 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGON shares. Zacks Research upgraded CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.32. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

