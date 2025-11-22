Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 250.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,682,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 966,692 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $33,975,000. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,601,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 680.0% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.50 and a beta of 0.29. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

