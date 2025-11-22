Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Watsco Q1 Earnings

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $336.58 on Thursday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $323.05 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.55 and a 200-day moving average of $417.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Watsco by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,285,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,187,000 after buying an additional 2,014,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $84,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Watsco by 12,054.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after purchasing an additional 171,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,801,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

