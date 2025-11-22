Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 141.0% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

