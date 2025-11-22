Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.