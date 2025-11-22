Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 176,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:APO opened at $129.96 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.