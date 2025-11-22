First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives $58.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

In other news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,913.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,303.25. This represents a 24.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 175.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter worth $47,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $680.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.46. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.53 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

