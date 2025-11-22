Analyzing Freight Technologies (FRGT) and Its Competitors

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Freight Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freight Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freight Technologies Competitors 474 1472 1595 94 2.36

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Freight Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million -$5.60 million -0.29 Freight Technologies Competitors $8.78 billion $179.07 million -10.98

This table compares Freight Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freight Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies. Freight Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Freight Technologies Competitors 2.65% -215.41% -0.56%

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freight Technologies peers beat Freight Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.