NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

NXE stock opened at C$10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$13.96.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

