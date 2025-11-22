Head to Head Survey: InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for So-Young International and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 1 0 1 0 2.00 InnovAge 2 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.92%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than InnovAge.

This table compares So-Young International and InnovAge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $200.94 million 1.52 -$80.76 million ($0.99) -3.07 InnovAge $853.70 million 0.83 -$30.31 million ($0.13) -40.38

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -51.26% -10.07% -7.08% InnovAge -1.96% -7.02% -3.31%

Risk and Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats InnovAge on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com. It provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, content from in-house editorial team that shares opinions on specific new medical procedures and trends; user generated content comprising Beauty Diaries that provides details about medical institution, doctor, price, and other information on the treatment; professional user generated, contents from the medical aesthetic influencers; and doctor generated, content from doctors to generate knowledge. In addition, the company offers consumption healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, physical examinations, gynecology, and postnatal care; reservation services; and software as a service. Further, it engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment; manufacture and sells light therapy device, surgical laser device and other equipment; internet information and technology advisory; online medical treatment and consultation; management consulting; internet culture; micro finance services, as well as sells cosmetics products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

