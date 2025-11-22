Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $17.39 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,020,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,345,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $618.53 and its 200-day moving average is $589.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

