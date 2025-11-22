Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.00.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,963,381.92. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $381.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.68. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.63%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

