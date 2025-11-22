Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Laureate Education $LAUR

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,190 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 54.8% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAUR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.8%

LAUR opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

