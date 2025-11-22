Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STT

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.