Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. $OGN

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,262,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,201 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 29.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

OGN opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 143.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

