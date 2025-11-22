Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $223.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Maureen F. Morrison sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $204,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,672.64. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

