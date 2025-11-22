Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.